All live images and rootfs tarballs are available at:
These files can also be downloaded from other mirrors, which are listed in the documentation.
Simply navigate to
live -> current to find them.
The requirements for these images can be found in the documentation. An internet connection via Ethernet or WiFi is required for network installation.
It is strongly recommended to validate the integrity and authenticity of any downloaded image or tarball before using it, to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with. Instructions on how to do that are provided in the Void Handbook.
It will be necessary to download the checksum file and its signature for this step.
In addition to the plain command line image, there is a graphical flavor with the XFCE desktop environment. Other graphical environments are fully supported by Void Linux, but are not offered as demonstration/installation images, in order to decrease the overhead involved with testing.
Installable live images support a local installation (with the included packages) or a network installation (packages are downloaded from official repository).
You can log into these images as
anon or
root, and the password is
voidlinux.
To start the installer, execute the
void-installer utility with appropriate permissions (i.e.,
sudo void-installer).
ROOTFS tarballs can be extracted to a previously prepared partition scheme or used for chroot installation.
General and platform specific instructions are available in the documentation.
Live images can be written onto an SD card (i.e. using
dd) and they provide you with a ready to boot system. These images are prepared for 2GB SD cards. Alternatively, use the ROOTFS tarballs if you want to customize the partitions and filesystems.
Connect to the system using a virtual terminal or SSH and log in as
root with password
voidlinux.
Platform specific instructions for these images are available in the documentation.
All OCI container images are available on Github’s container registry.
There are 3 images provided for each libc (
glibc or
musl):
void-LIBC-full: Large image based on the
base-container package.
If you want something that is as close to a full void VM as possible,
this is the image you want to start with. These images average 80-135MB.
void-LIBC: This image contains far fewer packages and uses a
noextract configuration to prevent certain directories from being added
to the image. These images average 40-65MB.
void-LIBC-busybox: This image is the same as the
void-LIBC image
above, but uses busybox instead of GNU coreutils. Note that this is
not a well tested configuration with Void, but if you want a very
small image, busybox is a good way to get it. These images average 15-40MB.
These images are available for the following OCI platforms:
linux/amd64
linux/386 (
glibc only)
linux/arm64
linux/arm/v7
linux/arm/v6