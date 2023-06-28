Download Void Linux

All live images and rootfs tarballs are available at:

These files can also be downloaded from other mirrors, which are listed in the documentation. Simply navigate to live -> current to find them.

The requirements for these images can be found in the documentation. An internet connection via Ethernet or WiFi is required for network installation.

Verifying file integrity and its digital signature

It is strongly recommended to validate the integrity and authenticity of any downloaded image or tarball before using it, to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with. Instructions on how to do that are provided in the Void Handbook.

It will be necessary to download the checksum file and its signature for this step.